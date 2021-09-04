Letter: Support movie theater

During this pandemic, we have missed all kinds of outings like restaurants, concerts, theaters and large gatherings. However, to many of us, the biggest loss has been the movie theater. In spite of Netflix and other streaming sites, there is nothing like being surrounded by a movie in the theater and having no distractions. This pleasure can never be duplicated at home. For years and years, Cine 4 has been a source of good movie watching with its safe and easy parking and its no frills concession stand. The movies it presents are current, and the atmosphere warm and friendly. People go there to watch and later discuss the films. Please give them support. It would be a pity if this gem of an arts cinema goes the way of all the other ones.