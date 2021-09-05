Schools implement staff testing, consider virtual academies as COVID-19 cases increase
As COVID-19 cases increase in school districts throughout the Brazos Valley, superintendents are doing what they can to keep schools open and students and employees safe. The Bryan school district began the school year Aug. 17 with 17 total active cases – 14 staff members and three students – and ended the third week of school Friday with 265 total active cases – 43 staff members and 222 students. On Friday, the district’s population was 2,909 total staff members and 16,067 total students.theeagle.com
