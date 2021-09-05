CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Schools implement staff testing, consider virtual academies as COVID-19 cases increase

By Chelsea Katz
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

As COVID-19 cases increase in school districts throughout the Brazos Valley, superintendents are doing what they can to keep schools open and students and employees safe. The Bryan school district began the school year Aug. 17 with 17 total active cases – 14 staff members and three students – and ended the third week of school Friday with 265 total active cases – 43 staff members and 222 students. On Friday, the district’s population was 2,909 total staff members and 16,067 total students.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
City
Hearne, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Bryan, TX
Education
City
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Bryan, TX
City
Calvert, TX
Bryan, TX
Coronavirus
College Station, TX
Health
College Station, TX
Coronavirus
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#School Districts#Covid#Academies#Rock Prairie#Navasota High School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy