CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH NOW: Eagle sports crew breaks down Texas A&M's win over Kent State

Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch now as The Eagle sports crew breaks down Texas A&M's win over Kent State.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Kent State#Eagle#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Would Jimbo Fisher leave Texas A&M for LSU?

After a disappointing 5-5 season in 2020, off-field allegations and a disappointing season-opening upset loss to UCLA, there is speculation that the 2021 season will be Ed Orgeron’s last as the head coach at LSU. Due to his ties to the program, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been speculated to return to LSU for years.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
Texas StateBryan College Station Eagle

Pregame Blitz: Kent State at Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller might set the school record for rushing yards in a season opener. Buffalo’s Jare Patterson rushed for 409 yards on 36 carries in last year’s season-ending 70-41 victory over the Golden Flashes. He was caught behind the line once. A&M has four new starting linemen who should get a confidence boost making holes in a defense that allowed 6.2 yards per carry last year. EDGE: TEXAS A&M.
West Jordan, UT247Sports

Texas A&M walkon defensive back Alex Zettler placed on scholarship

Texas A&M walk on defensive back Alex Zettler was placed on scholarship per a tweet from his father, Brian Zettler. Zettler is in his fourth year in the program, earning the Defensive Scout Team Player Award at the annual team banquet after the 2019 season and redshirting in 2018. Per 12thman.com., Zettler attended Brighton High School in West Jordan, Utah where he was named Team MVP in 2017, was a two time All-Region selection, and was named the Best of State Male Athlete of the Year (Utah) in 2018. In addition, he was a two-time All-Region selection in baseball.
247Sports

No. 6 Texas A&M opens as big favorite over Kent State

Though there were a few games this past weekend, college football returns in earnest this coming weekend. That includes the beginning of the year for Texas A&M. The Aggies open up at Kyle Field on Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Kent State. The game will air nationally on ESPNU.
Corpus Christi, TXBryan College Station Eagle

A&M volleyball team will play A&M-Corpus Christi today at 2

Texas A&M volleyball team will play the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at 2 p.m. Monday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (2-2) are coming off a five-set victory at Cal Poly on Wednesday. A&M-Corpus Christi (1-4) last played at the Stephen F. Austin tournament, defeating Northern Arizona before falling to SFA.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Kent State's coach evaluates A&M

"Everything," he replied. "They’ve got a really talented football team we’re going up against. Everything matters, especially when you’re going against a talent group like coach Fisher and his crew have assembled." Lewis has done a phenomenal job in his three seasons at Kent State, including leading them to back-to-back...
NFLhustlebelt.com

2021 Week 1 Preview: Kent State Golden Flashes @ Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M (-28.5) Kent State scored at the highest rate in college football’s 2020 season, generating 49.8 points per game. The Golden Flashes, led by star quarterback Dustin Crum, aim to sustain that breathtaking scoring output as they travel to one of the most intense environments in the land. Around 100,000 fans decked in maroon are expected at Kyle Field to cheer on a Texas A&M team coming off its most successful season of the 21st century. The Aggies won the Orange Bowl to cap off a 9-1 campaign and hope to ride that wave of momentum into 2021.
Texas StateNational football post

No. 6 Texas A&M opens promising season against Kent State

All of the components are in place for sixth-ranked Texas A&M to challenge for a Southeastern Conference title, and perhaps even aspire to heights beyond a league crown. The Aggies are set to open a season of great promise by welcoming Kent State on Saturday in College Station, Texas. The Aggies feature nine preseason All-SEC honorees, including a trio of juniors on the first team: running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and offensive tackle Kenyon Green. Junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal joined Green, Spiller and Wydermyer on the AP preseason All-America Team, with Green and Leal named to the first team.
College SportsScarlet Nation

A&M's offense vs. Kent State's defense

AggieYell.com begins its breakdown of the matchup between No. 6 Texas A&M (9-1 SEC in 2020) and Kent State (3-1 MAC) with a look at the A&M offense against the Golden Flashes' defense. The scene. Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas. Kickoff time: 7 p.m. central time Saturday. Weather forecast:...
College Sports247Sports

Quick notes on A&M's season opening opponent Kent State

Texas A&M fans will be focused on the Aggies much moreso than their opponent when they take on Kent State in the 2021 season opener this Saturday night from Kyle Field on ESPNU. The Group of Five Golden Flashes aren't be getting the respect that a Power Five opponent would while the Aggies are ranked in the top ten to start the season and new quarterback Haynes King will be making his eagerly anticipated debut.
Texas StateBryan College Station Eagle

Kent State passing game to test Texas A&M's veteran secondary

It won’t take long to see if the Texas A&M secondary is improved in 2021. One of the best things its opponent Saturday does is pass. The Aggies will open the season against Kent State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Golden Flashes threw for 323.5 yards per game last season to rank 10th in the country, and its team passing efficiency of 191.19 ranked second to only Alabama.
College Station, TXCollege Football News

Texas A&M vs Kent State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Kent State prediction and game preview. Who led the nation in total offense last season? Alabama? Nope. Clemson? Nope. Kent State averaged over 600 yards and 50 points per game with a high-powered attack that gets just about everyone back. The FlashFast style is just dangerous enough...
College Station, TXAthlonSports.com

Texas A&M vs. Colorado Football Prediction and Preview

It's Year 3 of the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station, and now that he's integrated his program with his guys, some are hinting that Texas A&M could be a dark-horse candidate for the national title. The Aggies were knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff last year and have 15 returning starters to make another run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy