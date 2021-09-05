Linda Wedgeworth Hight
CARTHAGE — Linda Wedgeworth Hight, 66, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2021, in Carthage. Linda Sue Wedgeworth was born on Feb. 3, 1955, in Carthage to the late Walter Aubrey Wedgeworth, Sr. and Ellie Joyce Brooks Wedgeworth. She graduated from Carthage High School with the class of 1973. Linda married Jerry Dale Hight on Aug. 31, 1973, in Carthage. She continued her education at Panola College and later earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at Stephen F. Austin State University. Linda was a talented musician and enjoyed songwriting and teaching. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and granny.www.panolawatchman.com
