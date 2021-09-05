CARTHAGE, TX — Mary Risinger, 72, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2021, at her home near Carthage. Mary Josephine Monte was born on May 23, 1949, in Natchez, MS to the late O.C. and Martha Belle Huffman Monte. She attended Natchez High School and furthered her education at Panola and Kilgore Colleges where she studied to be a nurse. Mary worked as a nurse for many years at Panola General and Marshall Memorial Hospitals and at Carthage Healthcare until her retirement. She married Sidney Virgil “Buddy” Risinger, Jr. on June 23, 1985, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2009. She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Lofton and a sister, Carrie Boyte.