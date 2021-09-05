CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – World number one Ash Barty became the latest high-profile player to be ousted at the U.S. Open after the Australian suffered a third-round defeat to American Shelby Rogers on Saturday. The 43rd-ranked Rogers staged a stunning comeback in the deciding set, recovering from a 5-2 deficit...

Indian Wells, CAHouston Chronicle

Djokovic, Barty, Osaka, Gauff headline Indian Wells field

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, the top-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world, headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, which is being played in the fall for the first time after being delayed twice because of the pandemic. The tournament, set...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
TennisMinneapolis Star Tribune

Six players to watch at the U.S. Open

No Roger Federer, out with a knee injury. No Serena Williams, out with a hamstring injury. No Rafael Nadal, out with a foot injury. For the first time since 1997, those three tennis legends will not play in New York for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Venus...
Tennisfroggyweb.com

Tennis-Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) -German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by...
TennisClayton News Daily

Naomi Osaka ponders break from tennis after U.S. Open loss

Reigning U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka experienced another down moment in a difficult summer, losing her third-round match on Friday night in New York and then saying she was unsure when she would step back on the court. The third-seeded Japanese player fell 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 to Canadian teen...
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Tiafoe stuns Rublev to move into U.S. Open last-16

NEW YORK (Reuters) – American Frances Tiafoe pulled off a remarkable comeback to upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev 4-6 6-3 7-6(6) 4-6 6-1 in a see-saw encounter to move into the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday. In a match that lasted nearly four hours and finished at...
Tennis94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-Economical Zverev rolls into U.S. Open quarters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Alexander Zverev eased past Jannik Sinner 6-4 6-4 7-6(7) and into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday as the fourth-seeded German extended his winning run to 15 matches. Enjoying a summer to remember, Zverev might have difficulty recalling the last time he lost a...
New York City, NYwsau.com

Tennis-Surviving U.S. Open draw is a marathon, not a sprint

NEW YORK (Reuters) – ‘Survival of the fittest’ appears to be the mantra at this year’s U.S. Open as marathon matches dominate proceedings at Flushing Meadows to the delight of fans. While speed and skill are paramount at the year’s final major, endurance is proving just as valuable, with 15...
TennisMetro International

Tennis-Medvedev continues U.S. Open sprint with third-round win

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russian Daniil Medvedev ripped through third-round opponent Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4 6-3 on Friday, his third win in under two hours at this year’s U.S. Open. The world number two held the unseeded Spaniard to five points in the first set, putting up just three unforced errors...
Tennisnewspressnow.com

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.

