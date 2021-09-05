CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Opelka calls $10k fine for unapproved bag a ‘joke’

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – American Reilly Opelka hit out at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Saturday, calling his $10,000 fine by the U.S. Open organisers for carrying an unapproved bag on court a joke. The USTA ruled that the bag Opelka took to court on Thursday, during his...

