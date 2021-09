POUGHKEEPSIE – Marist women’s basketball coach Brian Giorgis has always held a warm place in his heart for alumni of his program and that includes former coaches as well. That led to an idea for a unique basketball event to be hosted at Marist in November. Following the Nov. 9 season opener at Colonial Athletic Association champion Drexel, the Red Foxes will entertain American University of the Patriot League on Nov. 12 and Vermont of the America East Conference on Nov. 14. Vermont and American will meet on Nov. 13.