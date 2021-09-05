BILL CRAWFORD — Numbers plus FDA approvals make case for mandates

Former President Trump was booed recently for promoting vaccinations. What does that mean for the FDA Pfizer approval? A lot. The majority of people hesitant to take the vaccine do so out of mistrust in the government and vaccines in general. “What’s concerning is there is a subset of the population that’s got strong levels of hesitancy, as in refused to take the vaccine, not potential concern about it, and the size of that group isn’t changing,” said Robin Mejia, special faculty in Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences. However, broad support for vaccinations has escalated since January. Hesitation has dropped from 27.5% in March to 22%. So, there is room for optimism. Overall, we will see improvement, but strong anti-vaccination efforts online and on cable TV mean a stable path to more vaccinations remains slick with suspicion.