BILL CRAWFORD — Numbers plus FDA approvals make case for mandates

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers showed 2,469 of the 2,510 Mississippians who died of Covid between January 1 and August 4, 2021, had not been vaccinated. That’s 98%. The numbers showed 99% of Mississippians contracting Covid since January had not been vaccinated. And, just last week 87% of those hospitalized from Covid had not been vaccinated.

Medical & Biotechtheasburycollegian.com

Pfizer vaccine receives FDA approval

The Pfizer vaccine is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as of Aug. 23. The approval is supported by safety and effectiveness data collected since the vaccine was first approved for emergency use in Dec. 2020. Based on this data, the vaccine had a 91% effectiveness rate across 22,000 evaluated recipients.
HealthThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

BILL CRAWFORD: Numbers plus FDA approvals make case for mandates

The numbers showed 2,469 of the 2,510 Mississippians who died of COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and Aug. 4 had not been vaccinated. That’s 98%. The numbers showed 99% of Mississippians contracting COVID-19 since January had not been vaccinated. And just last week, 87% of those hospitalized from COVID-19 had not been vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsSMU Daily Campus

SMU will not mandate vaccine even as FDA gives its approval

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. However, SMU will not mandate the vaccine among students, faculty and staff. In a prepared statement on Aug. 23, the FDA expressed confidence that the two-shot vaccine met the necessary standards to be fully approved. The Pfizer vaccine is the first shot fully approved by the FDA, as both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots remain in emergency use authorization as of September 1.
PharmaceuticalsRedlands Daily Facts

Will FDA approved get shots in arms?: Letters

Former President Trump was booed recently for promoting vaccinations. What does that mean for the FDA Pfizer approval? A lot. The majority of people hesitant to take the vaccine do so out of mistrust in the government and vaccines in general. “What’s concerning is there is a subset of the population that’s got strong levels of hesitancy, as in refused to take the vaccine, not potential concern about it, and the size of that group isn’t changing,” said Robin Mejia, special faculty in Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences. However, broad support for vaccinations has escalated since January. Hesitation has dropped from 27.5% in March to 22%. So, there is room for optimism. Overall, we will see improvement, but strong anti-vaccination efforts online and on cable TV mean a stable path to more vaccinations remains slick with suspicion.
Healthcbs17

What impact has FDA approval had on North Carolina’s vaccine numbers?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The effect of FDA approval on North Carolina’s total of new COVID-19 vaccinations so far looks more like a plateau than a spike. After two weeks of declines, the number of new vaccinations across the state leveled off during the week that followed the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Public Health95.3 MNC

COVID vaccine full FDA approval nudging some businesses to mandate shots

The F-D-A’s full approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is expected to nudge some people into finally getting the shot. It could also nudge some employers into requiring it. Several Indiana hospitals and universities, including I-U and Butler, had already announced vaccine requirements, even before the F-D-A announcement. On Tuesday, a...
IndustryArkansas Online

Full FDA drug approval: what it means

Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they're waiting for the covid-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA granted that approval for those ages 16 and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Aug. 23, 2021. What had...
Texas Statetheohiostar.com

Texas Gov. Abbott Bans Vaccine Mandates Statewide Despite FDA Approval

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday banned government-issued vaccine mandates despite the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Abbott’s executive order applies to all government-run entities with the exception of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. “Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in an accompanying statement.
Delaware Statedelawarebusinesstimes.com

Despite FDA approval, few Del. employers mandate vaccine

WILMINGTON – Although many were prognosticating that the full federal approval of a COVID-19 vaccine would lead many private employers to require their employees to get one, few in Delaware have actually done so. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration gave its full approval to the two-shot Pfizer/Bio-N-Tech vaccine on...
Mississippi Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

Mississippi health officials plea for vaccination after ‘significant’ number of COVID-19 fatalities in pregnant women

(JACKSON, Miss.) — Mississippi health officials are urging expectant mothers to get vaccinated after a “significant” number of COVID-19 fatalities in pregnant women during the state’s delta surge. The state health department is investigating eight reports of pregnant women who died from COVID-19 in the past four weeks, all of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Educationthecentersquare.com

Chesney files bill to make mask mandates a local decision

(The Center Square) – A first step has been taken in an effort to allow local authorities to make decisions about mask mandates at Illinois schools. State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, has filed legislation to counter Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent order that requires masks in private and public schools, regardless of vaccination status.
HealthInc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers “a mistake” on Friday. The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.

