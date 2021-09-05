CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Is Getting More Extreme. How Should Power Grids Respond?

By Tobias Carroll
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tropical Storm Henri struck New Jersey in late August, Governor Phil Murphy took to the airwaves and advised the state’s residents to avoid power lines that might have been downed in the storm. With weather growing more extreme as a result of climate change, it’s worth considering the challenge that this weather poses to the electrical grid. Unfortunately, some obvious alternatives have problems of their own — the same storm that knocks down power lines situated above ground can also flood power lines buried underground.

Hoboken, NJthestute.com

Extreme weather in the Northeast – climate change to blame?

Just several days after Hurricane Ida’s category four landfall in Louisiana, it’s remnants slammed the Northeast as one of the most devastating storm systems the region has ever seen. The states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut bore witness to heavy downpour and flash flooding which amounted to power failure, infrastructure damage, and an ongoing rise in death toll as first responders continue their search and rescue for the missing in the most affected communities.

