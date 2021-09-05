CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week’s EQXposure Features Side-B, Justin Friello, And More

By Jacob L. Pitts
NYS Music
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSide-B Albany band Side-B serves some sunny folk pop with “The Mountain Song.” Its chorus ponders the age-old question: If a tree falls in the forest when no one’s around to hear it, does it make a sound? All four of the band’s members met in their early teen years, and even released their debut effort, The Low Budget Romance EP, in their senior year of high school. Their Spotify playlist, “More like Mountain Song,” reveals the track’s main inspirations, including the Beatles, Steely Dan and CCR.

nysmusic.com

