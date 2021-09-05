This Week’s EQXposure Features Side-B, Justin Friello, And More

Some Fridays we look forward to more than the others because we are expecting certain albums. This is one of those Fridays. We thought we were going to get a Kanye & Drake release on the same day but that changed when Kanye West’s “Donda” dropped earlier in the week. But all week long Drake has been teasing the release of the much anticipated “Certified Lover Boy” album. First he dropped the cover art which featured a bunch of pregnant woman emojis. Then he put up billboards all across the country letting people know who was going to be featured on the album. And now it is finally here and it has the internet going crazy! While there are lots of good tracks on there the fan favorite might be “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug. Also in the video it has NBA Superstar Kawhi Leonard showing once again that he truly is a fun guy!