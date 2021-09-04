Can we scream in the undertow? Navigating the waves in Hannah Ma’s 'ONDA'
Nearing the end of week two of the JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Festival, Hannahmadance (Luxemburg, Germany) performs a research-based work surrounding “the relationship of humans and nature against the background of anthropocentrism.” The work, choreographed by Hannah Ma in artistic collaboration with Sebastian M. Purfürst, explores the multi-dimensional concept of waves. Waves are naturally occurring in many facets of the world, whether it be water, air, sound or within the human body. A concept that Ma mentions as integral to the work is swarm intelligence: “What drives us subconsciously and where we are interconnected….”seechicagodance.com
