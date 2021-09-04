CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Can we scream in the undertow? Navigating the waves in Hannah Ma’s 'ONDA'

seechicagodance.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearing the end of week two of the JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Festival, Hannahmadance (Luxemburg, Germany) performs a research-based work surrounding “the relationship of humans and nature against the background of anthropocentrism.” The work, choreographed by Hannah Ma in artistic collaboration with Sebastian M. Purfürst, explores the multi-dimensional concept of waves. Waves are naturally occurring in many facets of the world, whether it be water, air, sound or within the human body. A concept that Ma mentions as integral to the work is swarm intelligence: “What drives us subconsciously and where we are interconnected….”

seechicagodance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onda#Undertow#Scream#The Waves#Onda#Jomba#Jomba Ukzn Ac Za#Ball State University#West African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Germany
Related
Theater & Danceseechicagodance.com

Matters of the mind and spirit: Yaseen Manuel’s 'Al-Kitab' and 'UNHINGED' premiere in JOMBA!

Yaseen Manuel, a Cape Town dance artist and the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s 2021 Mellon Foundation Artist in Residence, premiered two dance films for the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience: “Al-Kitab” and “UNHINGED.” Both films, brought to life by filmmaker Kieshia Solomon, shifted JOMBA!’s curatorial provocation of “Border Crossings” to the terrain of the self: in mind and matter.
Theater & Danceseechicagodance.com

'She Poems' a befitting end to the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience

Closing out the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience was “SHE POEMS,” by 2021 Pina Bausch Fellow Aïda Colmenero Dïaz. Of the 20 films she produced since the project’s inception in 2013, the seven chosen for viewing here (according to her website), “question the stereotypes that the western collective imaginary imposes on Black African female bodies…”
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Behind ‘The Falling Man’ Looks Back on His 9/11 Photo

To commemorate 20 years of the tragic September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, photojournalist Richard Drew looks back on the split-second moment in which he captured “The Falling Man,” an iconic and powerful photograph that brings back the horrors of that day. Note: The video contains graphic images that may...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Halsey breaks out of her comfort zone to create a raw, untouchable pop project. Singer and songwriter Ashley Frangipane, known by her stage name Halsey, released her fourth studio album with Capitol Records titled If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Not only does the name speak volumes on behalf of its content, but the album cover conveys boldness and womanhood. Halsey displays exactly that throughout the 13-track project.
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s New Song ‘Scream’

Lindsey Buckingham has released a new song, "Scream," ahead of his upcoming self-titled solo album, due for release on Sept. 17. You can listen to "Scream" below. "It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point," Buckingham said of the song in a press release. "It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life."
MusicAustin Chronicle

We Came for the Feels... and Rod Wave Delivered

Being vulnerable is the easiest thing and the hardest thing to do in the world. Rod Wave fans know that, and love him for it. As soon as the chart-topping 22-year-old crooner is announced, every fucking phone goes up in a multicolored wave that the previous rapper had asked for, but failed to elicit. Granted, the fans were braving Stage 5 Austin for Mr. Teddy-Bear-Heart-on-My-Sleeve, not NoCap (who also stunts lyrically), but rat-a-tat rhyming isn’t what the Rod Wave crowd came for. They came for the feels.
Theater & DanceWashington Post

In theaters or at home, dance is here to move you

Live performance has never been more complicated, even as it has never felt more cherished. While many dance groups plan to make it back onstage this fall, the coronavirus pandemic’s repercussions on the field are far from over. Dance being a touring art form, the whole supply chain is out...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Hannah Peterson To Adapt & Direct Daniel Hornsby’s Novel ‘Via Negativa’

EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Peterson has been tapped to adapt and direct Daniel Hornsby’s critically acclaimed novel, Via Negativa for the big screen. The film is being produced by Complementary Colors. Via Negativa tells the story of a spurned priest who goes on a mythic road trip with a wounded coyote, a loaded pistol, and a mission to avenge his best friend. Hornsby’s 2020 debut novel tells the story of Father Dan, whose Toyota Camry becomes a mobile confessional for all the troubled and fascinating characters he meets along the way. Producing for Complementary Colors are founding partner Jonah Disend (Mayday) and Bobby Hoppey (Pig) who recently joined the company as Vice President, Production and Development. Peterson most recently collaborated with Chloé Zhao on Marvel Studio’s Eternals as well as this year’s Oscar winner for best picture, Nomadland. Her short film, East of the River, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and Slamdance Film Festival in 2019 where it won a jury honorable mention, and Hannah was awarded The Russo Brothers fellowship. She is represented by WME and Cinetic Media, and Daniel Hornsby is represented by UTA and Chris Clemans at Janklow & Nesbit Associates.
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

KJ Freeman Is Here to Change the Art World

When some of her artist friends staged a peaceful protest at the 2017 Whitney Biennial in response to a white artist’s painting of Emmett Till, then curator KJ Freeman felt compelled to open an art gallery to ensure that they would still have a place to show their work. She’d been thinking of opening a curatorially driven space that would function in direct opposition to art-world capitalism and the white patriarchal systems that support it for some time—and that September, it became a reality.
New Haven, CTsouthernct.edu

Professor Nicole Madu: Reframing the Narrative of Black Boys

The idea for Nicole McGowan Madu’s doctoral dissertation developed out of her experience as a kindergarten teacher in Detroit, when her gut told her something wasn’t right systemically. “I was disappointed with the ways we were encouraged to manage Black children [with harsh discipline], especially boys. I knew I needed to look into how to make schooling a better experience for them,” Madu says.
Baton Rouge, LAsubr.edu

Music Alum Featured on Soundtrap Expose

Justin Polk, Southern University alum and current director of Instrumental Music at Arieta High School in Los Angeles, CA has been featured on Soundtrap's Music Education portal. Mr. Polk was noted for his innovative method of teaching students online using Soundtrap during the 2020-2021 school year. Realizing that the students...
Animalsfox13news.com

Nervous otter pups get swimming lesson at botanical gardens

SINGAPORE - A group of otter pups found themselves in the deep end when they received a crash course in swimming at a lake in Singapore. Footage by Marjorie Chong shows a number of pups being chaperoned by older otters at the edge of Swan Lake at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy