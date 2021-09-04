Can we scream in the undertow? Navigating the waves in Hannah Ma’s 'ONDA'

EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Peterson has been tapped to adapt and direct Daniel Hornsby’s critically acclaimed novel, Via Negativa for the big screen. The film is being produced by Complementary Colors. Via Negativa tells the story of a spurned priest who goes on a mythic road trip with a wounded coyote, a loaded pistol, and a mission to avenge his best friend. Hornsby’s 2020 debut novel tells the story of Father Dan, whose Toyota Camry becomes a mobile confessional for all the troubled and fascinating characters he meets along the way. Producing for Complementary Colors are founding partner Jonah Disend (Mayday) and Bobby Hoppey (Pig) who recently joined the company as Vice President, Production and Development. Peterson most recently collaborated with Chloé Zhao on Marvel Studio’s Eternals as well as this year’s Oscar winner for best picture, Nomadland. Her short film, East of the River, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and Slamdance Film Festival in 2019 where it won a jury honorable mention, and Hannah was awarded The Russo Brothers fellowship. She is represented by WME and Cinetic Media, and Daniel Hornsby is represented by UTA and Chris Clemans at Janklow & Nesbit Associates.