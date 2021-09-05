Shane Bieber getting closer to a return for Cleveland

Happy Kokomo Friday! At this point in the season, the prudent move is to ride the hot hand, especially when it comes to hitters. If you need a middle infielder, may I interest you in Nicky Lopez and/or Nick Solak? Over his past six games, Lopez has 12 hits including one homer and one steal. His overall batting average is now up to .297 on the season. In 16 games since Solak returned to the Rangers, he's batting .328 with two home runs and two steals. He's making a lot more contact this go around.