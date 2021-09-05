CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Bieber getting closer to a return for Cleveland

By Sports Grid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Bieber is scheduled to throw a simulated game today for Cleveland, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Since mid-June, Bieber has been on the injured list due to a shoulder injury but is getting close to a return to the rotation. The question might be, what would be the point of bringing Bieber back in a lost season? It’s a fair question, but the plan is for Bieber to start for the team once he is deemed healthy enough to do so.

Shane Bieber
