Volleyball Ends Seawolf Invitational with Sweep of Texas A&M Int'l; Whiting Named to All-Tournament Team

ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Nanook volleyball team swept Texas A&M International on Saturday, Sept. 4 in Anchorage to wrap-up their trip to the Seawolf Invitational. With the win, the Nanooks improved to 4-4 on the season and will finish their preseason schedule next week with the Nanook Classic on Sept. 9-11. It took Alaska only three sets to knock-off the Dust Devils; 25-19, 25-14 and 25-21. In the first set the Nanooks were outhit 11-13 in the kills category but TAMIU tallied 13 errors to Alaska's four. Alaska also managed to win 52% of sideouts. In the second set, the Nanooks ran away early, posting 17 kills and an 86% sideout rate. In the third and final set, the Nanooks posted another solid kill number, collecting 16 to the Dust Devil's 10 and winning 61% of the sideouts.