10 of the best lipsticks | Funmi Fetto

By Funmi Fetto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Woman putting on lipstick Lipstick.jpg Photograph: Tony Stone

You’ll have heard about the Lipstick Index. The general concept, coined by beauty mogul Leonard Lauder, is that in times of economic crisis sales of lipstick spike, replacing other luxuries as a more affordable treat. The pandemic rolled its eyes at the Lipstick Index. Sales were down 70% according to some reports. But that was then… Never mind “Bennifer”, Lipstick is the comeback to get excited about. I love lipstick. Especially brights. I shied away from it for years. I was afraid that on my full lips, it was just “too much”. (For who? I now ask.) I’ve since discovered its wonders. Be it via liquid or a traditional bullet, I can testify to how a swipe of that perfect hue can lift your mood and put a pep in your step when everything around you feels like shaky ground. When we first had to incorporate masks into our daily attire, I couldn’t let go. I carried on wearing lipstick. Alas, when you take off your mask and find it’s slipped to your chin and teeth, it takes the joy out of it somewhat and starts to feel like domestic drudgery. I now realise the freedom to wear and enjoy lipstick is one I had long taken for granted. Of course, in the grand scheme of things, it is a teeny freedom, but a freedom nevertheless. And I for one am thrilled to have it back.

1. Estée Lauder Pure Color Whipped Matte Liquid Lip £26, boots.com
2. Chantecaille Lip Chic £38, spacenk.com
3. Violette FR Bisou Balm in Guimauve £24, violettefr.com
4. Urban Decay Vice Lipstick £19, lookfantastic.com
5. Stila Stay All Day Lipstick £17, stila.co.uk
6. Lisa Eldridge Luxurious Lucent Lip Colorism £26, lisaeldridge.com
7. MAC Tempting Fate Lipstick £19.50, maccosmetics.co.uk
8. Dior Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick £32, dior.com
9. Valentino Beauty Matte Refillable Lipstick £40, selfridges.com
10. Dolce & Gabbana The Only One Color Lipstick £30, harrods.com

