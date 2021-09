Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held his weekly press conference as the Wildcats get set to travel to Las Vegas to face the BYU Cougars. "It’s finally game week, which is awfully exciting for our program for our team, for our staff, for me personally," Fisch said. "Just exciting to get this thing going and feel really good about where we’re at. I feel like we’re in a good place both mentally and physically to go out there and succeed.