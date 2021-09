Richard E Grant has shared an emotional message ahead of the funeral of his late wife, Joan Washington.Washington, a respected vocal coach, died last week, prompting an outpouring of sorrow and tributes from friends and collaborators.Writing on Twitter this morning (9 September), Grant told followers that Washington’s funeral is being held later today.“35 years ago we pledged ‘In Sickness and in Health’,” wrote the Withnail & I star. “That Time has come for us today, as [daughter Olivia] & I and our friends gather for the funeral of my beloved wife, Joan. The depth of our sorrow mirrored by...