CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Leslie Odom Jr: The Sopranos movie shows 'the truth' about racism

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie Odom Jr. wasn't put off appearing in the 'Sopranos' movie, despite the mob show's notoriety for racist remarks, because it shows "the truth". The 'Hamilton' star is set to star as Harold McBrayer in the upcoming prequel flick 'The Many Saints of Newark', and he has insisted he had the utmost faith the upcoming American crime drama's writer, David Chase, to show the stark reality of racism in play.

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odom#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNewsTimes

Leslie Odom Jr. Fights the Power

The Sixties have been good to Leslie Odom Jr. Earlier this year, the Hamilton alum was nominated for two Oscars for his work in the 1964-set One Night in Miami: one for his performance as legendary singer Sam Cooke, the other for co-writing the original song “Speak Now.” And now he has a key role in The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film that kicks off in 1967 Newark, New Jersey.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

David Chase would make another Sopranos prequel movie – but only if Terence Winter is involved

The Sopranos creator David Chase has revealed that he'd be up for making another prequel movie, but only if he got to write it with Terence Winter. "There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry and I could write the script together. That I would do," Chase said in a recent interview with Deadline. "A sequel to this movie you saw. In other words, what happens after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts."
Newark, NJPosted by
InsideHook

Leslie Odom Jr.’s Mysterious Journey to Become the First Black Lead in “The Sopranos”

We’re now less than a month away from the release of The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to The Sopranos set in the 1960s and 70s — and set against the backdrop of the real-life unrest in Newark in 1967. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. — best known for his work onstage in Hamilton and on screen in One Night in Miami…, the latter of which earned him an Academy Awards nomination — is one of the most prominent names in what looks to be a stunning cast.
MoviesNME

Leslie Odom Jr. didn’t know he was auditioning for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. has said that he wasn’t aware that a part he auditioned for was for The Many Saints Of Newark, the upcoming The Sopranos sequel. The star revealed that he was not considered for the first round of auditions for his role in the film, and when he was approached, details of the project were kept strictly under wraps.
MoviesCollider

New ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Trailer and Poster Shows the Man Who Made Tony Soprano

Ahead of the film’s release in theaters and on HBO Max next month, Warner Bros. has shared a second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly anticipated prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. Written by The Sopranos creator David Chase, alongside Lawrence Konner, the story of the rise of Tony Soprano has been long-awaited by many loyal fans, but it looks like the Sopranos aren’t the only family in the spotlight this time.
Newark, NJswiowanewssource.com

Michael Gandolfini didn't think about grief for dad while shooting Sopranos movie

Michael Gandolfini blocked out his grief for his dad while filming 'The Many Saints of Newark'. The 22-year-old actor portrays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the role made famous by his late father James Gandolfini in the 'Sopranos' TV show in the upcoming spin-off movie but he admitted it was a tough decision for him to take on the role and he had to just think about the job at hand, rather than his own feelings.
Newark, NJPosted by
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The family returns! After more than a decade, the highly anticipated Sopranos movie is finally headed to the big screen. Announced in 2018, The Many Saints of Newark is not a continuation or a reboot of The Sopranos, which ran on HBO from 1999 to 2007. Instead, it’s a prequel that will follow a young Tony Soprano as he grows up in Newark, New Jersey, during the 1960s and 1970s.
Moviesaudacy.com

David Chase says there could be more ‘Sopranos’ movies in the future

Fans of ‘The Sopranos’ are less than a month away from finally seeing the highly anticipated prequel film, ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ Of course, most fans are hoping the film can live up to the hype, but even before it does; the show’s creator is already thinking about what’s next.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer Cements Dickie Moltisanti as The Movie’s Tony

“I want to do a good deed,” Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) says in the second The Many Saints of Newark trailer. From the looks of the rest of it, it’s only partially out of contrition. The prequel movie to The Sopranos series is set in the gangster heyday, and centers on Tony’s (Michael Gandolfini) uncle, series creator and co-screenwriter David Chase insists. It is not a Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) origin story. Dickie is Tony here. You got a problem with that?
Newark, NJfilm-book.com

THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK (2021) Movie Trailer 2: THE SOPRANO Prequel Film Features Key People in Tony Soprano’s Past

Warner Bros. and HBO Max has released the second movie trailer for The Many Saints of Newark (2021). View here the first The Many Saints of Newark trailer. Alan Taylor‘s The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, and Joey Diaz.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling looks unrecognizable during night out

Actress Tori Spelling looked unrecognizable while celebrating the wrap of MTV’s “Messyness” with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and other friends on Thursday night. The night on the town came after Spelling, 48, posted an image to Instagram of her sitting next to the 33-year-old “Jersey Shore” star...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Jennifer Lopez Gives Ben Affleck An Ultimatum To Do THIS?

Jennifer Lopez has allegedly given her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck an ultimatum. In Touch reported that the "Jenny From the Block" singer gave the "Daredevil" actor two choices, either he proposes to her in 30 days, or she'll leave him. The outlet is claiming that JLo is excited to get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy