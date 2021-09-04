Leslie Odom Jr: The Sopranos movie shows 'the truth' about racism

The Sopranos creator David Chase has revealed that he'd be up for making another prequel movie, but only if he got to write it with Terence Winter. "There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry and I could write the script together. That I would do," Chase said in a recent interview with Deadline. "A sequel to this movie you saw. In other words, what happens after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts."