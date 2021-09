St. Helens has allocated funds; Scappoose and Columbia County are still deciding.Local jurisdictions are considering how to spend millions of dollars coming to cities and counties through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Scappoose City Council started discussions about how to use an expected $1.7 million in recovery funding at an Aug. 16 meeting, although it is yet to take any action to allocate the funds. St. Helens is furthest along in the process, with its City Council approving allocations for $3 million in early August. Columbia County, which will receive nearly $10.2 million, has offered less transparency so far....