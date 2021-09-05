Fireworks display a chance for people to get out

Fireworks light up the sky over Panther Creek Park on Saturday during the Daviess County Fiscal Court’s Independence Bank Fireworks Festival. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Saturday evening, Panther Creek Park was scattered with clumps of people on lawn chairs or blankets. Children climbed across the playground while their parents took spaces nearby. Knots of people clustered near a stage, where musicians played country music.

Gradually, as the sun went down, more people began filtering into the park, in anticipation of the evening’s Independence Bank Fireworks Festival. People, in groups of twos and threes, ringed the lake in lawn chairs.

Debbie and Rob Englert were sitting near a tree near the playground. The Englerts, who are from Posey County, Indiana, often come to Owensboro just for events like Saturday’s fireworks.

“We always come to Owensboro, because they have all kinds of free things to do,” Debbie Englert said. Later, she said, “I think it’s great. When you’re retired, you look for free things to do.”

The county’s Labor Day weekend fireworks display was canceled last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. People at the park Saturday night said they weren’t hesitant to come to the event.

Kelly Addo said she wasn’t concerned about COVID-19 at the fireworks display, because it was outside at the park.

“We knew it was very spread out,” Addo said.

County parks director Ross Leigh said officials wanted the event to return this year, because people would be able to socially distance at the park.

“It has always been a huge success,” Leigh said, but said this year’s event was “hard to measure, because we are under different circumstances.

“It’s still encouraging,” Leigh said, as more people arrived for the fireworks. “You have families. You have seniors, and that’s more encouraging. If they are willing to come out and enjoy the evening, that’s a success.”

Judy Brawner said she has been a regular at Panther Creek Park’s fireworks displays. “I’ve been coming here ever since they started it,” Brawner said, and said she brought her grandchildren to the event “since they were four years old.”

Addo said she and her husband Paul live close enough to watch the fireworks from their homes. But, the family wanted to come to the park.

“We have a couple of teenage girls, and they wanted to be around the action,” Addo said.

The park was decorated with red, white and blue banners on the light posts, and Leigh credited parks staff and maintenance supervisor Steve Wilkerson for getting the park ready for the night’s audience. The crews got the park ready so people could enjoy themselves safely at the park, Leigh said.

The pandemic “is something we have to be cognizant of,” Leigh said. “But you’re on a property in excess of 120 acres, and we have done everything we can to make people comfortable.”

James Mayse