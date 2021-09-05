CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Victim identified in Friday afternoon crash

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
The Owensboro man killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon has been identified.

Owensboro Police Department reports say Bobby J. Dean, 54, of Owensboro was injured at 1:54 p.m. Friday, when his car struck a utility pole in the 800 block of Moreland Street.

Dean was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, OPD reports say. No one else was injured in the collision.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

