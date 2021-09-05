Sutton offering different approach to counseling this year

Sara Travis and Kristin Tines are joining forces this school year to encourage Sutton Elementary School students to make mental health learning a part of their daily lives.

Sutton has added a mental health component to its daily “specials” rotation. Specials are courses all students cycle through in a week, like art, PE and music.

With federal COVID-19-relief dollars, the school was able to fund an additional school counselor. Now that Travis has joined the team, the two school counselors are able to provide more offerings for students, which begins with their mental health specials component.

“Since we are Travis and Tines, we call it TNT Counseling,” Tines said. “Every grade level and every student attends our classes and is a part of our new character education curriculum.”

The two have also expanded small group meetings at the school.

At the beginning of the school year they sent letters home to parents and caregivers, letting them know there were mental health opportunities for students. The small groups meet regularly.

There is a group for students who have anxiety, a group for students who have lost a loved one, and more.

This kind of acknowledgement and encouragement has been helpful for students, Travis said.

She also said students have really “bought in” to TNT Counseling services.

“We are all really focused on strong and positive mental health, and we want students to be aware of their mental health, and to make it a part of their daily lives,” she said. “What we teach is for students to do kind of a self check to see how they are feeling that day.”

The counselors also focus on one value word each month and design lessons around them.

Parents have reached out since the beginning of the school year to inform them that students bring their lessons home to discuss with their family, Travis said.

It’s important, Tines said, for everyone to take a proactive approach to mental health, and to be prepared to deal with change. Incorporating this type of guidance, and the counseling services TNT are offering, into students’ daily lives empowers them with coping skills that will help them navigate the challenges that may be ahead.

“We need to address these issues, and they deserve our attention,” Tines said. “That’s how we grow and get past some of the difficult stuff.”

