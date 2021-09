AC Milan have officially announced a new partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai that will see the next World Expo become an Official Partner. A statement on the club’s official website confirmed the news that the Rossoneri have teamed up with the Expo 2020 will take place from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 and will be the first World Expo to ever be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.