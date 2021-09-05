Easterseals to name Fleetwood Arkansan of the Year at '22 gala
Rick Fleetwood loves Easterseals Arkansas. He has been involved with the nonprofit for 30 years. As a board member, Fleetwood has served in just about every capacity possible -- president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, at-large member -- and also had a seat on Easterseals' national board. The walls of his west Little Rock condo are covered with colorful paintings by Arkansas artists that he has bought at Easterseals auctions.www.arkansasonline.com
