CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Toronto Raptors: Could Precious Achiuwa start over Khem Birch?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Reggie Perry #0 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Miami Heat (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors acquired a very intriguing piece for the future this offseason, as the same sign-and-trade arrangement that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat allowed Masai Ujiri to pick up a very intriguing frontcourt piece in Precious Achiuwa. The 2020 first-round pick will compete for playing time behind Khem Birch.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Masai Ujiri
Person
Precious Achiuwa
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elsa Getty Images#The Toronto Raptors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Bulls need to trade for

After their offseason haul, the Chicago Bulls look promising as ever. Fans and analysts believe that they’ll make waves this upcoming season—with qualifying to the playoffs almost certain. As is the case with offseason tweaks, we need to watch the actual games to see if such adjustments were right. If they are, then all is well. But if there aren’t, then the front office has until the February trade deadline to make their final roster moves.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Toronto Raptors’ 2021 NBA offseason

Two years after winning their first NBA championship in 2019, the Toronto Raptors found themselves out of the playoff picture and in the lottery. In many ways, this 2021 offseason sort of marked the beginning of a new era for Toronto. This summer saw the end of the tenure of arguably the greatest player to ever don a Raptors jersey, Kyle Lowry. The 35-year old, who won an NBA title and made six All-Star appearances as a Raptor, moved on to the next chapter of his career and took his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Best trade in team history with Toronto Raptors

With the down part of the offseason in full swing, it seems like a great time to revisit this series of articles that reviews the Philadelphia 76ers‘ best trade with each team in the NBA. Last time, I covered the trade history with the San Antonio Spurs, and now I continue in alphabetical order the Toronto Raptors.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Report: Kyle Lowry Opted to Stay With Raptors at Trade Deadline

During his time as an NBA executive, Daryl Morey has built a reputation for taking big swings. Last season he attempted two blockbuster trades in an attempt to increase the Sixers' chances of competing for a championship. The first came in the early weeks of the season when Morey tried...
NBAraptorshq.com

Raptors Roster Review: How does Toronto’s rotation stack up now?

The Toronto Raptors are off the map right now as a unit, having finished their run in the NBA’s Summer League. Now we’re all just waiting for the inevitable Media Day to kick off the 2021-22 season. As it stands, the team has 19 players on the roster, which looks both the same and very different from last year. By training camp, one more player could be added before the final cut down to 17.
NBAWIBW

Former Jayhawk Mykhailiuk signs two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has signed a new deal to play for the Toronto Raptors. The Athletics’ Shams Charania reports that Mykhailiuk has agreed to a two-year deal to play for the Raptors. The second season of the deal is said to be a player option, meaning the former Jayhawk guard could choose to leave after that first season.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors: Svi Mykhailiuk signing could be bad news for Yuta Watanabe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Yuta Watanabe #18 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors plan to force the likes of Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright, and Isaac Bonga to battle it out with 2020-21 holdovers Yuta Watanabe and Freddie Gillespie for one of the final three spots on the opening night roster. While that plan is still in motion, that group now faces even longer odds of contributing this season thanks to Svi Mykhailiuk.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors: 3 players who may not finish the season in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors have been very busy this offseason, as they have had to accept the departure of Kyle Lowry, figure out how to retain their own free agents, bring back Masai Ujiri, use the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft and get this squad in a position to compete for the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

This Toronto Raptors lineup features 5 players who are 6-7 or taller

Toronto Raptors - Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors have hammered home how they want to build rosters from a fundamental point this offseason, as the continued reliance on players like OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam proves. Drafting a switchblade like Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick further encapsulates that point.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 potential outcomes for the 2021-22 season

Up and down the line of this Toronto Raptors roster, there are scores of questions that the club needs to answer in a timely fashion. Can Pascal Siakam return to All-NBA form? Can Fred VanVleet step in and fill Kyle Lowry’s hefty shoes? Will OG Anunoby take the step from elite role player to star?
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors: Ben Simmons likely out in Philly, Toronto hasn’t “appealed”

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives on DeAndre' Bembry #95 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) While the Toronto Raptors have been looking to retool their roster in order to get back to the postseason following their Tampa sabbatical, the Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to offload All-Star point guard Ben Simmons, as his horrendous playoff performance raised questions about his potential on a team with championship aspirations.
NBAWIFR

VanVleet talks Raptors roster, return to Toronto

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Since making his debut with the Raptors in 2016, Fred VanVleet has always had a mentor in the backcourt. Whether it was Demar Derozan or Kyle Lowry, VanVleet had a veteran to learn from. That all changes this season. VanVleet, 27, is entering his sixth year...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

MLSE Will Require Proof of Vaccine at Raptors Game Starting September 22

Toronto Raptors fans are going to have to be fully vaccinated to see the team play at Scotiabank Arena this season. Following the Ontario provincial government's decision to implement a mandatory vaccine policy at many high-risk and indoor locations, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment decided to follow suit requiring anyone attending Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs games starting this fall.
NBAchatsports.com

1 advantage the Toronto Raptors have over 3 No. 8 seed contenders

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors drives on LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors may not be expected to compete for a championship after finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference last year, but there is optimism that they could return to the postseason, as the infrastructure of this team is strong and adaptable enough to help them bounce back.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors And Goran Dragic Haven't Talked About A Buyout

The Toronto Raptors acquired Goran Dragic as part of the trade return for their franchise legend, Kyle Lowry. While Goran Dragic is a good point guard, he doesn't match up well with the timeline of the other members of the roster, a lot of whom are younger players, such as the No. 4 pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes.
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors: Nets trade is bad news for two former Toronto players

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 11: DeAndre' Bembry #95 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Just a few days ago, it looked like the Brooklyn Nets were going to roll into the 2021-22 season with a lineup heavily influenced by last year’s Toronto Raptors squad, as power forwards Alize Johnson and versatile combo guard DeAndre’ Bembry figured to be contributors off of the bench.
NBAchatsports.com

Have the Toronto Raptors done enough to fix their rebounding issues?

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 11: Khem Birch #24 of the Toronto Raptors. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) After finishing third last in rebounding last season, the Toronto Raptors are heading into the season with Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa as the only centers on the team. Only three of the league’s bottom 10 rebounding teams (Dallas, Miami, Phoenix) made the playoffs last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy