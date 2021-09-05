Toronto Raptors: Could Precious Achiuwa start over Khem Birch?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Reggie Perry #0 of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Miami Heat (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors acquired a very intriguing piece for the future this offseason, as the same sign-and-trade arrangement that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat allowed Masai Ujiri to pick up a very intriguing frontcourt piece in Precious Achiuwa. The 2020 first-round pick will compete for playing time behind Khem Birch.
