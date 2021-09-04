CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Official Competition’ With Penélope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Is A Crowd-Pleasing Comedy That Skewers Film-World Pretensions [Venice Review]

By Sophie Monks Kaufman
 8 days ago

There are shades of Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square” if it were remade to target the film world, in Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s crowd-pleasing Spanish comedy “Official Competition” starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Controlled pacing, visual punchlines, and an insider knowledge of the varied pretensions within filmmaking make this a consistently amusing – if never downright hilarious – vehicle for the well-honed comic sides of two of Spain’s most famous exports.

