‘Official Competition’ With Penélope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Is A Crowd-Pleasing Comedy That Skewers Film-World Pretensions [Venice Review]
There are shades of Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square” if it were remade to target the film world, in Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s crowd-pleasing Spanish comedy “Official Competition” starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Controlled pacing, visual punchlines, and an insider knowledge of the varied pretensions within filmmaking make this a consistently amusing – if never downright hilarious – vehicle for the well-honed comic sides of two of Spain’s most famous exports.www.imdb.com
