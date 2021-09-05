Joyce Kelsoe Stover Bryant
DECATUR — Joyce Kelsoe Stover Bryant of Decatur passed away August 24, 2021, at the age of 80. A family graveside service was held on August 27, 2021. Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, Glen Stover; second husband, Doyle Bryant; daughter, Susan Denise Stover; brother-in-law, Jerry Moore; and parents, James Hollie Kelsoe and Elizabeth Blaxton Kelsoe. She is survived by her beloved dog, Cee Cee; daughter, Angela Stover Oliver (Carey); grandson, John Carey Oliver; granddaughter, Mary Leigh Oliver; stepson, Christopher Bryant; stepgranddaughter, Amy Bryant Earls; sister, Judi Kelsoe Moore; nieces, Elizabeth Moore Willingham (Dennis), Kristy Moore Hornbeck (Jason); nephews, Jason Moore and Josh Moore.www.decaturdaily.com
