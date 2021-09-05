CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Patricia Trotter Sexton

The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR — Patricia Trotter Sexton passed away peacefully on August 29, 2021 in Decatur, Alabama. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama on January 27, 1936, the only child of James Byrtran Trotter and Mary Vivian Wilson Trotter. Raised in Brantley, AL, she was affectionately called “Patsy” and was the Homecoming Queen and Head Cheerleader her senior year of Brantley High School. After graduating she enrolled in Sullins College in Bristol, VA and attended for two years. The next summer, Patsy went to New York City to become a model for Ford’s Modeling Agency. After a successful summer as a model, Patsy enrolled at the University of Alabama to complet her degree in Interior Design. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta fraternity at the University and met her future husband, William Earl “Bill” Sexton, at a fraternity dance. They were married in October, 1958, after graduation and moved to Decatur, Alabama.

