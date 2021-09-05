CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

No. 9 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 12 Duke preview

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 9 Maryland Terrapins take on the Duke Blue Devils at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, NC at 2 p.m. in the finale of the Big Ten/ACC Cup on Sunday. Maryland is coming off a narrow defeat to the No. 7 Boston College Eagles on Friday in the opening of the sixth annual Big Ten/ACC Cup, 3-2. The Terrapins were not able to overcome the Eagles’ prolific offense, as they never were able to take the lead in the top 10 showdown.

