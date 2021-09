The following letter was sent by Imam Shamshad Nasir and Muhammad Ahmad of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Michigan. With the fall of the Afghan government, Islamic Shariah laws are mentioned without the proper context. Shariah literally means “A path to life-giving water.” It has the same meaning as the word Yara (root of the Hebrew word Torah), which means “to instruct,” or “to teach.” Torah itself is not only a “law,” but it is God’s “teaching” and “instruction.” The same is true of the Muslim Holy Book, Quran. It lays down the law and commandments, codes for their social and moral behavior, and contains a comprehensive religious philosophy. Basically, the Torah and the Quran are similar to each other.