Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants. Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests. Buster Posey was 3 for 4 with an RBI double for San Francisco, which lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Dodgers have won 21 of their last 26 games.

Trea Turner
Buster Posey
Julio Urías
Corey Seager
