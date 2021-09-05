Louisiana residents thankful for small miracles after Ida

MARRERO, La. (AP) — Parishioners of a church outside New Orleans were surprised to find electricity had been restored overnight, allowing for an indoor service on Sunday. Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, residents of Louisiana are struggling to regain normal life. At St. Joachim Catholic Church in Marrero, the Rev. G. Amaldoss called the fact that the lights were back on “divine intervention.” Many people are still struggling to obtain food, water and gas in Louisiana’s southeastern parishes, which face a long road to recovery. Ida is blamed for at least 17 deaths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.