COLUMN: Mullin In Over:Another Democrat power grab
Democrats in Washington will do just about anything to keep themselves in power, including federalizing our election system. H.R. 4, which the House passed this week, is an unprecedented power grab. It gives Biden’s Department of Justice and federal courts the authority to insert themselves in state and local election laws. They will stop at nothing to take power away from the states and place it directly into the hands of bureaucrats in Washington.www.stilwelldemocrat.com
