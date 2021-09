Seager's day off Saturday against the Royals is due to back tightness, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. Seager rarely finds himself on the bench, and it turns out that he wasn't simply due for a routine off day Saturday but is instead working through a seemingly minor injury. The Mariners have yet to decide whether or not he's available off the bench, but the fact that it's at least a possibility he appears in some capacity may hint that he isn't in for a long absence.