GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Being so early in the 2021 season, the Florida quarterback situation is going to be a topic of conversation until … well … it isn't. If that sounds like a cop-out, so be it. Yeah, it's only been a couple days since Saturday night's season-opening defeat of Florida Atlantic, but Gators coach Dan Mullen was adamant that night — and said nothing to contradict that stance Monday — that fourth-year junior Emory Jones remains UF's starting quarterback, despite the explosive-play performance put on by backup redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson (7 carries, 160 yards, 1 TD, plus 40 yards passing) in spot duty.