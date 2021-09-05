Pennsylvania’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Dozens Of Glorious Campsites
By Beth Price-Williams
Posted by
Only In Pennsylvania
5 days ago
Living in a state that boasts so many campgrounds and glampgrounds, we’re spoiled for choices when it comes to where to spend our next getaway. With so many choices, how do we decide where to stay next? If you’re a fan of the water, and Lake Erie in particular, you might want to check out Virginia’s Beach Campground in Pennsylvania. You can pitch a tent, rent a cabin, or park your RV and wake up to views of the lake.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to Virginia’s Beach Campground in Pennsylvania? Did you rent a cabin, pitch a tent, or park your RV? Share your experience in the comments! Up for a one-of-a-kind retro adventure? Check into the Red Caboose Motel in Ronks. (You’ll stay in an authentic restored caboose.)
Address: Virginia’s Beach Lakefront Cottages & Camping, 352 Holliday Rd, North Springfield, PA 16430, USA
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Pennsylvania is for people who LOVE the Keystone State. We publish one Pennsylvania article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Many have eagerly awaited autumn’s arrival since, well, last fall. Its cool and colorful return means warm sweaters, cold apple cider, and a ton of fun activities – like heading to our local pumpkin patch for a day outdoors. However, if you’re up for a really unique adventure, go on this pumpkin patch train ride […]
The post The Pumpkin Patch Train Ride In Pennsylvania Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
Leaf peeping’s always a fun way to spend a leisurely autumn morning or afternoon. We can embark on a leisurely hike in one of Pennsylvania’s state parks, go on a stroll through our neighborhood, or climb aboard a scenic train ride. Autumn’s also jam-packed with fun activities, including Bedford’s Fall Foliage Festival in Pennsylvania.
Tales of the paranormal run rampant in Pennsylvania, drawing both professional and novice ghost hunters or paranormal professionals to all corners of the state. While Gettysburg may have earned distinction as the most haunted town in the United States, New Hope lays claim to the world’s most haunted square mile. You might even come face-to-face with the paranormal when you set off on a guided tour with Ghost Tours of New Hope in Pennsylvania.
Driving in Pennsylvania can often lead us to the most unexpected of discoveries. From the Haines Shoe House in York to the Koontz Coffee Pot in Bedford, unique roadside attractions dot the state. Schaefer’s Auto Art in Pennsylvania, perhaps the most unique roadside destination and art display, is one of those bucket-list-worthy spots. After all, […]
The post Schaefer’s Auto Art Just Might Be The Most Unique Roadside Destination In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
When’s the last time you set off on an epic adventure that took you on a heart-dropping swinging bridge, past a real-life ghost town, and along a winding path? If it’s been too long since you’ve spent time in nature or you’re just up for a unique adventure, follow the Clarion-Little Toby Trail in Pennsylvania. […]
The post Journey Over A Swinging Bridge And Past A Ghost Town On The Clarion-Little Toby Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hiking’s usually filled with delightful surprises. We never know what we’re going to discover – a hidden waterfall, local wildlife, or even decaying ruins – no matter how many times we’ve gone down the same path. Drenched in natural beauty, this picturesque trail boasts hidden gems along the way, including a heart-dropping suspension bridge. If you’ve never hiked it before, you’ll definitely want to add it to your must-hike list.
Pizza’s not tough to find, especially in Pennsylvania. We’ve got some pretty unique pizza joints here, and that means a whole lot of variety from which to choose. If you’re in the mood to create your own pizza but just don’t have the time to buy all of the ingredients and make it yourself, make a beeline for Pure Fire Pizza in Pennsylvania. There, you can create a made-just-how-you-want it pizza.
A trip to the zoo always promises a good time. After all, how can we not have fun visiting with the animals, eating good food, and maybe even joining a behind-the-scenes wildlife encounter? While the gates at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium usually close before dark, they’ll open once again after the sun goes down on select evenings for the magical Asian lantern festival in Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania has an impressive and fascinating railroad history. From commercial lines to scenic tours, train travel has always been a cherished way of life here in the Keystone State. Today’s destination is one that embraces this side of America’s industrial history, offering visitors an immersive experience that will take them back in time in the best way possible. East Broad Top Railroad is a family-friendly destination where you can enjoy a scenic train excursion, hop on a vintage trolley, and get an in-depth tour of a historic shop complex. Ready to ride the rails?
A leisurely stroll through a picturesque garden is sometimes just what we need to recharge. We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to enchanting gardens in Pennsylvania, too. From The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden to Chanticleer Garden, we can soak up the beauty of nature any time we want. If you’ve not visited Bartram’s Garden in Pennsylvania, you’ll definitely want to make visiting a priority.
We all have those moments – that first whiff of a pumpkin-scented candle or the first sip of a pumpkin-spice drink – that signal the start of autumn for us. Those of us who count autumn as our favorite season look forward to it all year long. So whether we’re at the beginning of the […]
The post Nothing Says Fall Is Here More Than A Visit To Pennsylvania’s Charming Family Fun Farm appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’re someone with an appreciation for the paranormal, there’s one ghost-hunting event in Pennsylvania that belongs on your radar. Ghost Hunts USA is offering an exclusive overnight tour of one of the state’s most terrifying landmarks: the Cresson Former Sanatorium and State Prison. Guided by a team of ghost-hunting pros, the tour will take […]
The post An Overnight Ghost Tour Of The Abandoned Cresson Sanatorium In Pennsylvania Is Not For The Faint Of Heart appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mac and cheese just might be the ultimate comfort food. After all, we can whip it up in just a few minutes or head to our favorite mac and cheese bar in Pennsylvania to satisfy our craving. Mac and cheese tastes oh-so-perfect in its classic form or topped with such favorites as barbecue and bacon. Next time you’ve got a non-stop nagging for mac and cheese, make a beeline straight for this quaint mac and cheese bar.
We all deserve a little magic in our lives. Some time when we can let go of all of the worries of adulthood and embrace the whimsical, the magical, and fairies. The Enchanted Fairy Festival in Pennsylvania offers us the perfect opportunity to believe in the magic of fairies, unicorns, trolls, and a whole host of mythical creatures that will rekindle our childhood spirit.
Fall will be here before we know it, bringing with it cooler days, pumpkin spice-scented everything, and the spookiest holiday of the year. Autumn also means some treasured traditions, including this covered bridge festival near Pittsburgh. A unique festival that draws visitors from all over, the two-day event promises a weekend full of fun.
Little compares to getting outdoors and breathing in the fresh air, any time of the year. However, the crisp breeze that arrives in the autumn, coupled with colorful scenery, just might make fall the best for a leisurely hike. Next time you’re out near Greensburg, make a detour for a leisurely trek along Twin Lakes […]
The post An Easy 2.4-Mile Trek, Twin Lakes Loop Trail Near Pittsburgh Is A Picture-Perfect Fall Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
Pittsburgh certainly knows how to transform old buildings into memorable spots for a delicious meal. Just look at Church Brew Works, a former church that now dishes up some of Pittsburgh’s most popular dishes, including pierogis. Now we can add Rear End Gastropub in Pittsburgh to the list of charming eateries that have undergone impressive transformations.
Who’s ready for another winter in Pennsylvania? Whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit winter is never boring around here, especially when snow’s in the forecast. Every year The Farmers’ Almanac releases its forecast for the upcoming winter. This year’s winter forecast for Pennsylvania looks pretty average with not too many surprises expected. Here’s an overview of what we might experience when winter rolls around.
A really good challenge can often leave us exhausted, inspired, and thankful that we pushed ourselves to the limit. We can find quite a few challenging hikes in Pennsylvania, ones that test our skills and our determination. If you’re up for a challenge and an overnight adventure, follow Old Logger’s Path in Pennsylvania. It’s a difficult trail drenched in natural beauty.
Even the most extroverted among us likely crave time away. After all, how many of us could resist a leisurely getaway in a secluded mountain location? That’s just what this enchanting mountain Airbnb in Pennsylvania promises: quiet among nature, plenty of space to sprawl out and relax, and a freshwater pond that makes it oh-so-easy […]
The post Cool Off In A Pristine Spring-Fed Pool At This 600-Acre Mountain Airbnb In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 13