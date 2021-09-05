CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Best-Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Dozens Of Glorious Campsites

By Beth Price-Williams
Living in a state that boasts so many campgrounds and glampgrounds, we’re spoiled for choices when it comes to where to spend our next getaway. With so many choices, how do we decide where to stay next? If you’re a fan of the water, and Lake Erie in particular, you might want to check out Virginia’s Beach Campground in Pennsylvania. You can pitch a tent, rent a cabin, or park your RV and wake up to views of the lake.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhuSn_0bn566JR00
Bid farewell to each day with a sensational sunset on the shores of Lake Erie when you check into Virginia's Beach Campground in North Springfield.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OWBn_0bn566JR00
The breathtaking sunrises and sunsets are just one reason to stay at this lovely campground that offers lakeside and wooded campsites.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFsHY_0bn566JR00
You just can't beat waking up in an RV or a cozy cabin that overlooks Lake Erie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06FAld_0bn566JR00
Admire the view any time of the day or the night from the enclosed porch of your cabin. Some cabins even feature a dining room with panoramic views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tUPZG_0bn566JR00
If you prefer the isolation of the woods, book a camping spot there. The woods are also the perfect spot for a leisurely picnic among nature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZicq_0bn566JR00
Chances are, however, that you'll want to spend plenty of time near or on the water - from sunbathing on the sandy beach to...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzTap_0bn566JR00
Relaxing in a cozy chair. Run and jump into the shimmering water when you need to cool down.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxQLR_0bn566JR00
Canoeing, kayaking, sailboating, and jet skiing are all popular water sports. You can also explore on land on foot or by bike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eT2T_0bn566JR00
Evenings at the campground are just meant for gathering around the fire, roasting marshmallows, and stargazing. Can you think of a better way to end the day?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWrku_0bn566JR00
Stop by the official website of Virginia's Beach Campground for more information and to make reservations.

Have you been to Virginia's Beach Campground in Pennsylvania? Did you rent a cabin, pitch a tent, or park your RV? Share your experience in the comments! Up for a one-of-a-kind retro adventure? Check into the Red Caboose Motel in Ronks. (You'll stay in an authentic restored caboose.)

Address: Virginia's Beach Lakefront Cottages & Camping, 352 Holliday Rd, North Springfield, PA 16430, USA

Only In Pennsylvania

Only In Pennsylvania

