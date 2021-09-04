John Phillip Mathews
After a life of dedicated service and unrelenting hard work, John Phillip Mathews graduated from this life on August 29, 2021. He was born in Ogden, Utah, January 27, 1941 to John Steed Mathews and Millicent Neil Mathews. John grew up in Pleasant View, Utah raised by his widowed Mother. He graduated from Weber High in 1959 and attended Weber State University where he met his future wife, Jean Ann Holbrook. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 8, 1960.www.standard.net
