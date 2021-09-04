Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Laser Mouse w/ Flow File Sharing & Cross Computer Control $44.99
Best Buy has the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Laser Mouse (Black) for a low $44.99 Free Shipping. Save an extra $15 off the list price. The MX Anywhere 2s won PCMag's Editor's Choice award and a top pick for those who are traveling frequently. For those who use two or more PCs this has a very handy function allowing you to control up to 3 Windows or Mac computers with a single mouse. You can even copy-paste documents and content between the computers.techbargains.com
