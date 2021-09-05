CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Could 2021 be Brady's best ever?

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. -- John Madden has said the busts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame talk to each other at night. But standing in the doorway of a green room behind the stage in Canton, Ohio, in August, a few legends of the game engaged in lively conversation. Tom...

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Chiefs#American Football#Bucs#Cowboys#Patriots#The Hall Of Fame Game#Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Shares Rare Pic Of Oldest Son, Jack, On His 14th Birthday With Loving Message

Tom Brady has gushed over his eldest son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, in honor of his 14th birthday. Tom Brady is one proud dad! The legendary quarterback took to Instagram on August 22 to share a rare photo of his eldest son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, who goes by the name Jack. “Happy 14th birthday Jack,” the 44-year-old Super Bowl winner captioned a snap of his son on a golf course. “I am so proud of the young man you are. You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady reveals when he’ll finally retire from the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he’ll know when the time is right to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL. Tom Brady just turned 44 years old at the start of August. He’s just four years away from becoming the oldest player to suit up in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Rookie Takes Shot at QB Tom Brady

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Osa Odighizuwa might just be about to learn a lesson taught him by old professor Tom Brady. On Thursday, the Dallas D-lineman was asked to address the “weaknesses” of the upcoming opponent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ legendary star. And Osa pulled an “oops.”. “He’s not very...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLHuffingtonPost

Watch Tom Brady Yell 'No' To Coach And Call His Own Play To Win Season Opener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady flexed his star power in the face of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to fans watching the NFL season opener. As the Super Bowl champion Bucs opened their season against the Dallas Cowboys, observers on Twitter buzzed about what they interpreted as...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Absolutely Despises ‘Pointless’ Jersey Change

Jersey numbers are king in football. Players are identifiable by position based solely on the numbers they wear. Size can be a good indication of a player’s role on the field. But in today’s NFL, the athleticism is such that one could easily mistake a defensive tackle for an inside linebacker, and vice versa. So when the NFL passed new jersey number regulations in April, Tom Brady was naturally upset.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Tom Brady's best highlights from Bucs' preseason finale

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers closed out their 2021 preseason slate on a high note, beating the Houston Texans on the road, 23-16. After an ugly three-and-out on their first drive, Tom Brady and the Bucs offense hit their stride with back-to-back touchdown drives of 90-plus yards, showing a level of chemistry they certainly didn’t have heading into Week 1 of last year’s Super Bowl-winning campaign.
NFLESPN

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski carry Tampa Bay Buccaneers past Dallas Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. -- The "Tommy and Gronky" show with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski picked up right where it left off, with two touchdowns, or "tuddies," as they call them, matching their two "tuddies" from Super Bowl LV in a riveting 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Thinks He Might Be A Vampire

There are a number of factors that have contributed to Tom Brady’s incredible NFL longevity. Eating and exercising right, luck with injuries, good offensive lines and a quick release of the ball are a few easy ones to name. But one of Brady’s former teammates believe there’s another factor playing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy