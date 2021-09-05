CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports briefs: Former Pro Bowl lineman, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

By The Associated Press
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization’s broadcast team, has died. He was 63. The Steelers confirmed Ilkin’s passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also...

