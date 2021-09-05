Cantlay has $15M payoff in sight

Steve Stricker has confirmed his six wildcard picks for Team USA ahead of the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, with Patrick Reed the notable omission. Reed, who revealed he’d feared for his life after contracting pneumonia last month, only returned to competition for the season-ending Tour Championship and Stricker admitted that had swayed his decision-making, despite Reed’s impressive record in the team event. As widely expected, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau were included in Stricker’s team, with Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler completing the 12-man line-up. They join the six automatic qualifiers who’d already secured their...
