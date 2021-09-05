CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Cantlay has $15M payoff in sight

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- Patrick Cantlay picked up his last birdie when he was least expecting it Saturday in the Tour Championship, and it felt like it was worth more than just one extra shot. Clinging to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, he went from the right rough to the first...

