OPINION | COLUMNIST: California, change recall laws

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW hen Sept. 15 arrives, California must get serious about changing the state's recall laws. Elections are supposed to represent the will, not the whim, of voters. Yet the Sept. 14 recall election -- like the one involving Gray Davis in 2003 -- was brought about by a small percentage of voters hoping to unseat a governor who opponents had no hope of beating in a regular election. Californians should reject this exploitation and stop a repeat in the years ahead.

