NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, on Sunday. Regular services will be held at 11 a.m. The anniversary will be observed at 4 p.m. and the guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago, Ill. The church is observing social distancing, requiring masks and following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks are available from ushers and hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors.