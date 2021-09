If you’re at all tapped into the current nail art craze, you know just how popular swirl designs have become. There seems to be no limit to the versatility of nail swirls, which is probably why they’re continuing to be a leading trend as we head into fall. It’s probably not surprising at all to learn that the abstract design made an appearance at New York Fashion Week — but with a unique, minimalist twist. Fashion designer Peter Do made his Fashion Week debut with a collection of simple yet stunningly tailored pieces, and the models had the perfect modern nail art to match.