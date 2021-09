Aaliyah Dana Haughton accomplished much in the 22 years she was afforded. She recorded three seminal R&B albums, all of which sold at least one million records. She starred in a hit movie. She worked with nearly everyone who was popping in the industry from 1994 to 2001, a list that includes Ginuwine, Treach, Jermaine Dupri, Static Major, Missy Elliott, and Timbaland. More importantly, while working alongside those people, she developed a sound that’s lived on and influenced an entirely new generation of artists, R&B and otherwise. You can hear Aaliyah’s influence all through the music industry right now.