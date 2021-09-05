CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Purdue 30, Oregon State 21: Step 1 Complete

By Hammer, Rails
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal this season is for Purdue to reach a bowl game. It is not the Indiana mantra of “Play 13” from 2007, but a return to positive momentum after two down years is needed. After a pair of down seasons though, many were doubting Purdue could do that this year. Tonight wasn’t pretty. The Boilers left some points on the field with some mistakes, but it was hard to see a path to the postseason without a victory over the Beavers.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Purdue 30#Beavers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
Hawaii Statetucsonpost.com

Oregon St. letting QB controversy 'play out' as Hawaii visits

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said he isn't in a rush to name a starting quarterback for Saturday night's nonconference game with visiting Hawaii. Colorado transfer Sam Noyer started the Beavers' season-opening 30-21 loss at Purdue last Saturday but was pulled late in the third quarter with Oregon State trailing, 16-7, in favor of redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers football: Sneak peek

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. (PDT) Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. Oregon State won the lone game of the series, 22-14 in 1967 at Purdue. David Bell: The 6-foot-2 third-year sophomore might be the best receiver Oregon State faces this season. Bell was the Big Ten’s freshman of the year in 2019, then earned all-conference honors a year ago despite having an NFL second-round pick on the roster in Rondale Moore. In just six games in 2020, Bell had 53 receptions for 625 yards and eight touchdowns. Bell caught at least eight passes in five of six games.
Hawaii StateBrookings Register

Jackrabbit soccer shuts out Idaho State in Hawaii

O’AHU, Hawaii – The South Dakota State soccer team ran away with a 6-0 victory in its first of three games being played in Hawaii this week. The Jackrabbits (3-0) shut out Idaho State. Maya Hansen got the scoring going in the seventh minute with a goal assisted by Cece...
Oregon StateCBS Sports

Purdue vs. Oregon State odds, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven model

The Oregon State Beavers will take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. It's a matchup between two Power Five schools that are looking to throw away last year's truncated season after disappointing results. The Boilermakers went 2-4 in the Big Ten while Oregon State wound up at 2-5 in the Pac-12, with all five losses coming by 13 points or less and three losses coming by a single score.
Oregon StateDerrick

Oregon hopes to change Purdue's plans for Ross-Ade's 500th

Purdue has quite the bash planned for Saturday night's season-opener. It will play its 500th game at Ross-Ade Stadium underneath the lights, with thousands in the stands and renewed hope of reviving a program coming off back-to-back losing seasons. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Oregon StateSouth Bend Tribune

Purdue vs. Oregon State: What you should know for the Week 1 matchup

The Purdue Boilermakers begin their 2021 college football season Saturday, Sept. 4, against the Oregon State Beavers. Here's what you should know about the matchup:. Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. How can I watch the Purdue football game?. The game will be shown on FS1. Cory Provus has play-by-play...
College Sportshawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Host Purdue-Fort Wayne, Mississippi State

Iowa hosts Purdue-Fort Wayne and Mississippi State in a two-game home stand this week. The Hawkeyes kick off at 6 p.m. (CT) on Thursday against the Mastodons, then host the Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Admission is free. WATCH/FOLLOW LIVE. Both games this week are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy