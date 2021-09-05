CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 5

Herald & Review
 5 days ago

On Sept. 5, 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen. On Sept. 5:. In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia. In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved...

herald-review.com

