Herald & Review Almanac for Sept. 5

Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it) For more reviews, click here. “Ajami” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A gripping, compelling, convoluted, Oscar-nominated, culture-driven 2009 film that follows an Israeli Arab (Shahir Kabaha), who loves a Christian woman (Ranin Karim), and his younger brother (Fouad Habash) in Tel Aviv who have resorted to selling drugs to get their family out of a vendetta debt incurred after their uncle murdered a Bedouin clan member, a 16-year-old Palestinian refugee (Ibrahim Frege) trying to earn money for an expensive bone marrow transplant for his mother, a rich Palestinian (Scandar Copti) who wants a good life with his Jewish girlfriend, and a Jewish police detective (Eran Naim) trying to locate his brother who went missing on leave from the army.