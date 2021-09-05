CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No end in sight for disruptions in supply chain

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike most people in the developed world, Kirsten Gjesdal had long taken for granted her ability to order whatever she needs and then watch the goods arrive, without any thought about the factories, container ships and trucks involved in delivery. At her kitchen supply store in Brookings, S.D., Gjesdal has...

Related
BusinessShropshire Star

Supply chain crisis threatens to derail recovery – BCC

The British Chambers of Commerce has slashed its forecast for third-quarter growth to 2.8% from 3.5% previously. The UK is set to see a sharp slowdown in economic growth as the mounting supply chain crisis and staff shortages threaten to derail Britain’s recovery, according to a major business group. The...
Public Healthhypepotamus.com

TAG: Transforming Supply Chains

TAG’s Supply Chain, Logistics & Manufacturing and Data Science & Analytics Societies are teaming up again to share how global organizations are navigating an increasingly complex challenge of evolving and dynamic disruptions. The world is still grappling with the effects of COVID-19 almost two years after coronavirus’ first reported cases....
Industryarcamax.com

Deere falls with supply-chain challenges worsening into 2022

Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year. Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor...
Educationfoodlogistics.com

Why Supply Chain Education Matters

There are many different kinds of professionals in the supply chain industry. Some who entered the field equipped with degrees and certifications. There’s some who skipped college and went straight to the trades. When the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hit, there’s some who entered just to be in a secure, “essential” place of business. Then, there’s some who did some schooling and are now gaining experience.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

PulteGroup stock falls after deliveries outlook cut as supply chain disruptions increased

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. fell 0.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the home builder cut its third-quarter deliveries outlook, as increased supply chain disruptions and shortages of building products continue to hurt the pace of operations. The company now expects third-quarter closings to be up 8% from a year ago to 7,000 homes, but that's below the deliveries guidance range provided on July 27 of 7,300 to 7,600. "We continue to work closely with our suppliers, but shortages for a variety of building products, combined with increased production volumes across the homebuilding industry, are directly impacting our ability to get homes closed to our level of quality over the remainder of 2021," said Chief Executive Ryan Marshall. "In light of these challenges, we are providing routine updates on build schedules to our backlog of homebuyers, who remain committed to close on their new homes." The stock has shed 7.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has gained 2.2% and the S&P 500 has climbed 6.9%.
Public Safetymarketplace.org

Cybercriminals are attacking supply chains, but why?

Supply chains have a problem: Cybercriminals have committed major attacks on them this year that have amplified the threat of ransomware and malicious activity. Specifically, these cybercrime groups are organizing supply chain attacks, or attacks on vendors. Notable recent examples include JBS Meatpacking and SolarWinds. The Center for Strategic and...
SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
talesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.

