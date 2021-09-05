OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Crystal Bridges turns 10

- - - Because I did not attend college and spent all but one year of high school at home with arthritis following rheumatic fever, I had the good fortune to discover Shakespeare on my own. We were rural Missionary Baptists with no car and no phone -- my father dead, my mother unemployed. A penciled note in a volume from a cheap set called World Famous Classics tells me that I first read "Much Ado About Nothing" in 1974. I was 16 and in a wheelchair. The first Shakespearean phrase I underlined during this period was "skirmish of wit," about the raillery between Beatrice and Benedick, which inspired a lifelong expectation that romance must include snark.