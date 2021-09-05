OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Crystal Bridges turns 10

Today, Brooklyn Bird Watch features an excellent Heather Wolf photo of a Song Sparrow on a branch in the snow in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The Song Sparrow is another one of the song birds with a very poetic sounding scientific name. Birds, not surprisingly, have inspired and appeared in many poems throughout the centuries; the Skylark (Shelley), the Nightingale (Keats), the Crow (Ted Hughes), the Swan (Yeats), the Blackbird (Wallace Stevens), and the Owl (Robert Frost), but for someone to compare the sparrow’s song to Beethoven was a first for me. Wikipedia writes, “The sparrow species derives its name from its colorful repertoire of songs. Enthusiasts report that one of the songs heard often in suburban locations closely resembles the opening four notes of Ludwig van Beethoven‘s Symphony No. 5.”
Comments / 0