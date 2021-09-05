CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailfish Pull Away From Mississippi College In Home Opener

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Palm Beach Atlantic men's soccer team played its second game of the young 2021 season and first at the Rinker Athletic Campus where the No. 13 ranked Sailfish haven't lost a game since 2018. Tonight they bested a Mississippi College side who is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll and favorites in the Gulf South Conference by a score of 4-1. The two sides played a close opening 25 minutes with each side splitting possession and creating a handful of outside chances at goal. The best of the chances was created by Quenzi Huerman in the 17th minute who was able to glide by two Choctaw defenders on the edge of the box before being denied by keeper Alejandro Chavaria. Ten minutes later, Huerman was able to break the scoreless tie as he found the bottom-right corner. PBA winger Fred Ferreira cut inside from the left sideline and found Huerman at the top of the box to put the 'Fish up 1-0. Mississippi College made a few threats of their own in the opening half but Sailfish keeper Albert Escuin was up to the task as he made four saves to keep the game 1-0 heading into the locker room.

